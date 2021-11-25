Dr. Seyyedarash Haddadi has developed an antimicrobial and antiviral coating for cloth face masks. (Submitted photo)

Dr. Seyyedarash Haddadi has developed an antimicrobial and antiviral coating for cloth face masks. (Submitted photo)

Kelowna researcher develops antiviral coating for cloth face masks

The coating will be applied to millions of masks sold worldwide

A Kelowna researcher has developed a breakthrough treatment for face masks that’s up to 99 per cent effective in reducing the transmission of viruses and bacteria.

Seyyedarash Haddadi is a post-doctoral fellow at the UBC Okanagan School of Engineering. Prior to the pandemic, Haddadi was studying anti-erosion coatings for metal surfaces. When the pandemic hit, he pivoted to apply his research in graphene towards virus prevention.

The coating is made of graphene oxide and silver. Just one gram of the coating can be applied to 300 face masks, making it a cost-effective solution. No solvents or toxic chemicals are added to the compound. The coating has received Health Canada approval and will soon be applied to millions of cloth face masks sold worldwide.

Haddadi partnered with Zentek, an Ontario-based company that specializes in the commercialization of nanomaterials, to develop the coating marketed under the name ZenGuard. The first commercial sale of the coating was made to Ontario-based mask manufacturer TreborRX Corp earlier this year.

Zentek is also investing $6 million to develop its own manufacturing capacity to produce enough coating for up to 800 million antimicrobial face masks per month by early next year.

READ MORE: New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

READ MORE: Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized
Next story
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Greater Victoria man moved to Vancouver

Just Posted

Emil Anderson Maintenance and Kiewit crews working to remove the damaged jump span on the Coquihalla’s Jessica Bridge. (BC Transportation photo)
Heavily damaged Coquihalla expected to re-open in late January

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Central Okanagan records 38% decline in COVID-19 cases

RCMP surround a home on Gordon Drive in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Investigation continues into RCMP standoff in Kelowna

A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)
Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized