Kelowna resident donates $50,000 to help build new classroom at Okanagan College

The classroom will be part of Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre

John Sokolowski has made a $50,000 donation to help build a new early childhood education classroom at Okanagan College (OC) .

The classroom will be part of the OC’s new Health and Sciences centre, which is currently under construction at its Kelowna campus.

READ MORE: Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

Sokolowski said the donation was made in honour of his mother Janina Sokolowski, who survived being held in a German concentration camp for two years.

“My mom was a champion of education for as long as I can recall,” says John.

“The gift to the college will help educate future early childhood educators, who can teach the values of acceptance and inclusivity from an early age.”

Janina grew up in a one room home in Poland with her three sublings and was forced to drop out of school at the age of 12 to escape poverty. Through adversity and determination, Janina later immigrated to Canada for a better life.

The 18.9 million health sciences sentre at OC is expected to be completed late this spring. For more information on the project, you can visit OC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish garage blaze in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Krista Mallory: Steering the Okangan’s economy into the future

She is a business development officer for the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish garage blaze in West Kelowna

Reports of multiple structures on fire were called in about 10 p.m.

Rhonda Zakala: Strengthening the foundations of the Kelowna community

She is the VP of fund development and marketing for the YCMA Okanagan

Construction for new $6.6 million Lake Country Firehall to start this summer

District councillors voted to approve funding for project back in 2018

Kelowna resident donates $50,000 to help build new classroom at Okanagan College

The classroom will be part of Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

“I planted every one of these, it makes me feel good, they’re like all my little babies.” - inmate Kim

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Most Read