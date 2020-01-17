A picture of Teanna Elliot with her daughter (Photo courtesy of Teanna Elliot)

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

A Kelowna resident has finally discovered who her birth parents are after more than thirty years.

In 1988, Teanna Elliot left Calgary with her adopted parents to move to Kelowna, however it wasn’t until a decade later that her quest to find her biological parents truly began.

While Elliot always knew she was adopted and her parents were open about it, one particular instance sparked her journey to find answers.

“I was about 12 and I started to ask my mom questions about a photo of me in a baby book,” said Elliot.

“At that point, she couldn’t hide much about it anymore.”

READ MORE: B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Despite previous searches for her birth parents, an Ancestry DNA test taken by Elliot turned out to be the breakthrough she was looking for.

Two years after taking the test, a friendly message from a distant family member on the site finally helped Elliot reconnect with her father.

“I got a message on the site from someone who said we share grandparents and I thought, this is huge,” said Elliot.

After Elliot’s cousin helped lead her to her biological dad in Calgary, the two flew to Kelowna to meet Elliot last May for the first time.

“We had a few meetings together and it was emotional and surreal. To look at these two people, I found traits from both my aunt and dad that I had.”

“The conversation flew naturally. You basically have thirty years to catch up with someone for the first time.”

Elliot also found her mom with the help of a genealogist shortly after. While Elliot still hasn’t met her biological mom yet, she said she’s glad to just be talking with one another.

“It still a working relationship with my mom. We’re asking very surface level things when messaging each other right now,” said Elliot

“It could be two years before I meet her. I’m honestly just letting her process everything right now.”

Elliot said there’s been two big reasons for her to find her biological parents.

“One inspiration was my adopted parents. They’ve been nothing but supportive,” said Elliot.

“Another reason was because of my daughter. I want to make sure her life is perfect. If there are any health issues in our family, I want her to know that.”

According to the Adoption Council of Canada, there are around 30,000 children and youth in government care who are looking for permanent families.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling
Next story
Petition to install safety barriers on Hwy 97 garners over 500 supporters

Just Posted

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Petition to install safety barriers on Hwy 97 garners over 500 supporters

Yesterday a fatal collision on Hwy 97 claimed the life of one individual

Another new brewpub proposed for Kelowna’s north end beer district

Kelowna city council will hear the proposal for another pub on Monday

Aircraft with mechanical issue safely returns to gate at YLW

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby

Update: Highway 97 now clear after early morning crash near UBCO

Traffic was detourted after a crash reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday

Older Canadians highlighted in Kelowna film project to fight ageism

The project is part of a campaign to combat ageism

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Most Read