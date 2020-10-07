Kelowna resident wins $50,000

A Kelowna resident was playing a scratch and win game for fun when it turned into something else.
“I was at home scratching the ticket in my living room,” Robyn Phelps said.
“I thought I had messed up when I saw I had won $50,00, so I double-checked all the symbols I had scratched. I just kept staring at my ticket.”
Phelps bought her ticket from the Circle K on Glenmore Drive.
She added she’s going to think about how she’ll celebrate her extraordinary win and come up with a careful plan.
“I just want to blow it all, so I will just put it in the bank.”