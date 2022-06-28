Kelowna residents feeling frustration of long Service Canada wait times

Some people even showed up with lawn chairs to make the wait more comfortable

Queensway Avenue hub of activity Monday morning as more than 50 people began lining up outside the Service Canada office. Some people even brought lawn chairs to make the long wait more comfortable.

Walk-in wait times for the Kelowna Service Canada location are currently listed at over an hour.

Upashna told Capital News June 27 was her second attempt to wait in line to get her passport.

“I had my toddler with me and you know how toddlers are, they don’t stay still. I was here for half an hour to an hour and then I had to go because she wasn’t patient.”

Brenda said she just needed to update her social insurance. “This is my only day off and I have to stand here.”

Both women said the wait times are taking away from time spent with their kids.

The Government of Canada website states they are working as quickly as possible to deliver passports, but high volumes are causing delays. “If you do not have travel plans in the next two weeks, we suggest you wait to call us.”

Wait times for Service Canada Centres can be found here.

People waiting in line at Kelowna’s Service Canada Centre on June 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

