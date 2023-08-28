Kelowna residents get more time to consider borrowing $241M for recreation

The money is earmarked to enhance community, sport and wellness facilities

Kelowna council is giving residents more time to consider borrowing $241 million for future recreation projects.

Due to the impact of wildfires on the city, staff recommended that more time be added to the ongoing Alternative Approval Process (AAP) authorizing funding to build and enhance community, sport and wellness facilities.

Council approved extending the deadline to Oct. 13 instead of the original date of Sep. 15.

On July 24, council initiated approval to move forward with an AAP for a borrowing bylaw to improve recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city:

redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) and surrounding recreation park as a core recreation facility in central Kelowna;

construction of new Activity Centres for all ages in Glenmore and Mission;

optimization of sports fields in Rutland;

community partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO.

AAP forms are available at city hall, PRC, Okanagan Regional Library Branches in Rutland and Mission, and on the City of Kelowna website.

A final information session on the project will be held Sep. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at PRC where residents can connect with city staff on the project.

Council also deferred rezoning consideration for an apartment building on Gordon Drive and a townhouse project on Mayfair Road.

“Staff are not confident statutory mailings to owners and occupiers of surrounding properties were completed due to Canada Post service interruptions on Aug. 18,” said Stephen Flemming, city clerk. “The applicants were advised of the deferral recommendation and no objections were raised.”

The interruptions were due to the impact of the Walroy Lake wildfire on the city, including a local state of emergency.

Affected properties will have additional time to provide comments before the rezoning applications come back before council at its Sep. 11 regular meeting.

READ MORE: ‘How do I find the words’: Kelowna’s mayor speaks to wildfire response

READ MORE: Conservation officers capture drone flying over Central Okanagan wildfire

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity CouncilCity of KelownaRecreation