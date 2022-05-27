Kelowna residents may be voting in new ridings next provincial election

Council is being asked to throw its support behind proposed amendments to electoral boundaries.

A staff report going to council Monday (May 30) recommends Kelowna be represented by three ridings entirely on the east side of Okanagan Lake. The city is currently represented by the ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission, and Kelowna West, which includes West Kelowna and stretches east across the lake to Spall Road and Glenmore Drive.

Earlier this year Liberal MLAs Renee Merrifield, Ben Stewart, and Norm Letnick proposed redrawing those ridings, adding a new Kelowna Centre riding and a fourth MLA.

Population growth and other geographic and demographic factors coming into consideration when making boundary adjustments. According to the city’s Official Community Plan the highest growth over the next several years is expected in the Downtown, Capri-Landmark, and Core Central areas followed by Rutland, Glenmore, Midtown, and South Pandosy.

The staff report recommends an online submission, on behalf of council, be made to the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission supporting the riding boundary amendments. The BCEBC is holding a public hearing in Kelowna June 14.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission (FEBC) also started the separate process of reviewing federal electoral boundaries. In May the FEBC released its proposed recommendations for federal ridings in BC. City staff are reviewing the proposal and will report back to council.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaelectionKelownaMissionvoting