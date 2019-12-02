Bethany Saura passed away last Thursday at the age of 27 (Photo courtesy of The Ink Parlour Kelowna)

Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Kelowna residents are mourning the loss of an iconic tattoo artist in the city.

The Ink Parlour in Kelowna announced Monday that Bethany Saura — one of their founders — passed away suddenly last Thursday at the age of 27.

READ MORE: Kelowna tattoo shop raises money for Elizabeth Fry Society

“She was an amazing artist, always full of joy and laughter who truly loved each and every one of her clients,” said the Ink Parlour on Facebook.

“Please have patience while everyone works through this terrible loss.”

According to the parlour’s website, Saura grew up in the Okanagan and picked up a tattoo machine for the first time at 20 years old.

Last October, she went into business with Candice Browne to design, organize and help build The Ink Parlour.

After the announcement, condolences and tributes poured in from those on social media to offer their support for the families and friends impacted.

One Kelowna resident named Michelle Premack said the time she shared with Saura before her passing was priceless.

“I am so sorry for this loss. She just gave me my first tattoo that afternoon,” said Premack.

“We had such a nice time together.”

Saura leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, two sisters, and one brother. She also had a profound love for her horses.

A memorial service will be held for Saura on Saturday, Dec, 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Evangel Church at 3261 Gordon Drive.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories
Next story
Jetsitters babysitting service to be available in Kelowna come spring 2020

Just Posted

Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Holiday festivities will occur from Dec. 18 to 22

Campaign for class-action against City of Kelowna dropped

The GoFundMe started last week to raise money for a lawsuit against the city is no longer

Second attempted child abduction in West Kelowna in past week

A man driving a silver vehicle attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday

Paint project brings Westbank First Nation learning centre to life

WFN announced completion of project in late November

Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Supporters want the city to house the homeless before weather worsens

Okanagan businesses camp out for parking passes

Lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday morning in front of City Hall

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Artsolutely counts down to Christmas in North Okanagan

14th annual Vernon Community Arts Centre fundraiser underway daily until Dec. 24

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Rotary Carol Fest rings in Christmas season for Okanagan

67-year-old tradition Dec. 7&8 features more than 40 acts

Editorial: Smartphones are here to stay

A high school should be the last place you find opposition to… Continue reading

Most Read