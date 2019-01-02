Kelowna residents rang in the New Year with a chilly dip

The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures

Photos by Marissa Tiel

Hundreds of Kelowna residents took part in the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. Check out these great photos as life in the Okanagan gets back to normal for 2019.

