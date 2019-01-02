Participants prepare to enter Okanagan Lake for the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1, 2019. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. A few hundred people lined the beach to participate and watch. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna residents rang in the New Year with a chilly dip

The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures

  • Jan. 2, 2019 5:30 a.m.
  • News

Photos by Marissa Tiel

Hundreds of Kelowna residents took part in the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. Check out these great photos as life in the Okanagan gets back to normal for 2019.

 

Participants take part in the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1, 2019. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Participants take part in the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1, 2019. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
UPDATE: Lower Mainland city reopened after suspicious package cleared

Just Posted

Kelowna residents rang in the New Year with a chilly dip

The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures

Okanagan Lake relatively warm for this year’s polar bear dip

People took the plunge from across the valley

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

Big White warns that lots of new snow brings with it old dangers

New year, old reminder from Big White: Stay clear of tree wells

Year in Review: Homelessness was the top story in Kelowna in 2018

City approved ambitious five-year, $46.7 million initiative to address homelessness

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Big third end key for Tardi in B.C. junior men’s final

On top of early errors, Colwell had a couple of bad breaks add salt to the wounds.

UPDATE: Lower Mainland city reopened after suspicious package cleared

Portion of B.C. city blocked off to traffic and pedestrians, before police investigated and cleared

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

Federal government’s carbon pricing could determine election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning to Canadians during a campaign stop in Saskatchewan

Salt Spring Stands Tall With Blowdown Brunch

People shared storm-experience stories as they gathered around tables of donated food, hugged their friends and neighbours and applauded those who helped

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win.

Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

If you’re planning to try to lose weight in 2019, you’re sure to find a fierce debate online and among friends and family about how best to do it

Most Read