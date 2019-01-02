Participants prepare to enter Okanagan Lake for the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1, 2019. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. A few hundred people lined the beach to participate and watch. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna residents rang in the New Year with a chilly dip
Photos by Marissa Tiel
Hundreds of Kelowna residents took part in the Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Bay in Kelowna on Jan. 1. The dip is by donation and raises funds for CRIS Adaptive Adventures. Check out these great photos as life in the Okanagan gets back to normal for 2019.
