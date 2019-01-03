House values go up in the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

Kelowna residents recieve property assessments

Residents who want to appeal their property’s assessed value have until Jan. 31

Kelowna property owners will receive their property’s assessment from BC Assessment in the mail in early January.

Residents who wish to appeal their property’s assessed value have until Jan. 31 to file with the Provincial Property Assessment Review Panel. Property assessments are based on the real estate market as of July 1, 2018.

To sign up for the city’s Online Billing system to access city tax and utility accounts in one location. Property owners can view assessment, balance and financial transaction information and historical bills online from the comfort of home. There’s also an option to go paperless and receive bills and property tax notice via email. Visit billing.kelowna.ca to register.

Property tax notices will be mailed in May 2019 to all Kelowna property owners. In addition to the municipal portion of taxes, the City of Kelowna collects amounts on behalf of other taxing authorities including the province (e.g. school tax and BC Assessment), the Regional District, library and the hospital which are reflected on the property tax notice.

RELATED: Peachland-Lake Country corridor property assessments continue to rise

An increase in a property’s assessment does not mean property tax bills will increase the same percentage. The taxation rate is based on a property’s class and the change within that class. Residential property owners in Kelowna can use the online property tax estimator tool at kelowna.ca/propertytax to estimate what their 2019 property taxes will be. Prior year and current assessment notices are needed to use the estimator.

RELATED: Property values released by B.C. Assessment

On Dec. 13, Kelowna City Council approved a provisional overall taxation increase of 4.43 per cent for 2019. This includes a 2.48 per cent general municipal tax increase and a 1.95 per cent infrastructure levy as one of the ways to address the City’s capital deficit. Combined, the 4.43 per cent taxation demand increase means an $88 increase on a City of Kelowna property tax bill, based on an average home assessed at $682,260.

Council will review the final budget and set the City’s tax demand increase in late April.

For more information about City of Kelowna municipal property taxes and budget, visit kelowna.ca.

Visit BC Assessment and the Government of British Columbia websites for additional information and resources.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass
Next story
North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

Kelowna residents recieve property assessments

Residents who want to appeal their property’s assessed value have until Jan. 31

Fresh powder and events at Big White Ski Resort

Trivia, all female ski and board coaches and the Snow Ninja Challenge are in store

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking hires new executive director

The Kelowna based non-profit is taking a new strategy for the new year

UBC Okanagan Heat play hard, with no win at Wesmen Classic

The women’s basketball team lost three games by a few points

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Keith McKay wanted on assault and driving while prohibited

Norovirus outbreak at Vancouver Island hospital

First suspected case came to West Coast General in Port Albern on Dec. 31

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan girl found

Haven (Jack) Williams, 14, was last heard from Dec. 30

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

NASA’s New Horizons wept past the ancient, mysterious object on New Year’s Day

Most Read