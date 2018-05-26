Kelowna residents strap a bus to their backs and pull

United Way bus pull was went off without a hitch

It was a beautiful day in the Okanagan to pull a bus.

That’s right — a bus.

Ten teams met at Prospera Place Saturday morning to strap a bus weighing 24,000 pounds on their backs and pull for the United Way — both figuratively and literally.

“The (bus pull) is an amazing event, lots of good fun and lots of community support,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the United Way CSO, adding it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

Jackman said that the aim was to raise $20,000 for the organization, to fund children, teen and, family and seniors’ programs.

Getting dollars flowing to an organization he believes in is what convinced Steven Morrison to captain the Farris Law and November Project teams.

“Who doesn’t want to help the United Way raise funds? They give back to so many other organizations that need it,” he said.

Although he was fuelled by the cause, Morrison admitted it was tough.

“But you get your team behind you, and get those legs pumping you enjoy it and you get there in the end,” he said.

All teams participating in the event competed in two time trials, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finale with the teams with the top times competing for the Community Cup.

In addition to the cup, prizes were awarded for the top individual fundraiser, top fundraising team, the best costume and the “most enthusiastic” (dead last) team.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP rail workers give strike notice
Next story
Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Just Posted

Vernon SAR manager wins national volunteer award

A Vernon Search and Rescue manager was one of those honoured for her dedication and innovation.

Allie Lake wildfire still out of control at 2,200 hectares

112 firefighting personnel and 10 helicopters are tackling the flames

Kelowna residents strap a bus to their backs and pull

United Way bus pull was went off without a hitch

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Kelowna hit and run caught on camera

A dash-cam caught an image a local resident wants everyone to see

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn victims

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up seven grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Boots and Suits lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

MICHAELS: Three hour nightmare on local roads highlights need for change

Bridge travelling folk deserve a decent commute

Writing hits on the pages of the Capital News

This Capital News letter writer has found a recipe to success with Leonard Cohen.

MICHAELS: It’s a different world, enjoy it

The Central Okanagan School District is moving in the right direction with SOGI.

Most Read