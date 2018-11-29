(Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Kelowna residents to carry torch for Canada Winter Games

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay will be held tomorrow in Stuart Park

Kelowna residents will be carrying a torch tomorrow as part of the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay.

The Canada Games Roly McLenahan Torch is stopping in Kelowna and the 2019 Canada Winter Games is inviting the public to attend the festivities.

The Torch Relay kicked off in Ottawa where the torch was lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill with the Honourable Kirsty Duncan in attendance for the ceremony. For the first time in the Canada Games’ 51 year history, the torch is now making its way across Canada and stopping in nearly 50 communities along the way.

RELATED: Kelowna's popular outdoor public skating rink to open Nov. 30

Please join Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kelowna Mission Steve Thomson, Mayor of Kelowna Colin Basran, former Canada Games coach and volunteer Christina Acton, city councillor Maxine DeHart, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan Raghwa Gopal, BC Sports Hall of Fame Goalie Ivan McLelland, and Canada Games alumni and gold medalist Renee Simons, as they carry the Roly McLenahan Torch through Kelowna.

The torch relay will be held at 3:30 with a celebration at 4 p.m. in Stuart Park.

