Matthew Abrey

Kelowna residents walk for cardiac heath

COACH’s Walk for Life took place Saturday

Kelowna residents walked for their cardiac heath Saturday.

The annual Central Okanagan Association for Cardiac Health (COACH) Walk for Life took place at Kinsmen Fieldhouse this morning, with the goal to beat last year’s numbers.

“It is to raise funds for cardiac rehab in the Okanagan, so we have a cardiac clinic where people come initially when they’re discharged from hospital and also have a maintenance program,” said organizer and COACH clinical exercise physiologist Jennifer Taylor.

With the Okanagan’s older demographic, heart disease is prominent in Kelowna’s population, which is why the event is important, she said.

“Everybody knows somebody who’s been affected by heart disease and cardiac rehab is a key player in the healing process after a cardiac event.”

Last year, 32,000 was raised. This year, she hopes to make $35,000. Around 60 people walked for the event.

— With files from Matthew Abrey

Most Read