Matthew Abrey

Kelowna residents walk to bring fresh water to those overseas

The annual 6K for Water featured the Harlem Globetrotters in Waterfront Park

“Five, four, three, two, one, go,” an announcer yells and around 200 Kelowna residents hit the streets as part of a walk to give clean water to those overseas.

Funds raised from the annual 6K for Water, held at Waterfront Park Saturday, will go towards World Vision in supporting water projects in Mali, Africa where 65 per cent of the population has access to drinking water, according to the non-profit’s website.

Members of the basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters also attended the event.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

— With files from Matthew Abrey

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
6 tips on how to train your dog and it begins with ‘sit’
Next story
Vernon woman dead after being struck by commercial vehicle on bridge

Just Posted

Beautiful flowers ticket to winning Kelowna show

The Kelowna Garden Club’s 21st Juried Flower show is going on this afternoon

Vernon woman dead after being struck by commercial vehicle on bridge

Kamloops RCMP said the woman wandered onto Peterson Creek Bridge ‘at the last minute’

Parents of West Kelowna resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Kelowna residents walk to bring fresh water to those overseas

The annual 6K for Water featured the Harlem Globetrotters in Waterfront Park

6 tips on how to train your dog and it begins with ‘sit’

Kelowna - With Okanagan residents loving their furries, we have a few tricks to offer

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Most Read