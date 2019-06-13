COJHS System planner Saran Mallinson adresses the audience on Thursday, June 13. (David Venn - Capital News)

Kelowna residents who have lived through homelessness share their insight with COJHS

Journey Home’s workshop included people from all walks of life

The message at the Journey Home’s Emergency Shelter Design Lab was that everyone needs to come together to eradicate homelessness in Kelowna.

On Thursday, June 13, dozens of community members filled Trinity Baptist Church for a design thinking workshop to help the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS) create a service map to understand how to better help people who experience homelessness.

“To make sure that we are including all of the voices who want to be heard is part of the whole concept of ending homelessness,” said society executive director Gaelene Askeland. “Building a community, making sure we have a safe community with everybody, I think the more people that we can get who come from all of those different environments just makes it a more robust conversation and helps us make better decisions.”

The workshop included an introduction by COJHS system planner Saran Mallinson, a guest lecture by Chuck Lazenby, executive director of Unity Project, a homeless shelter in London, ON., and an enlightening conversation by Kelowna community members who have been homelessness.

READ MORE: At the helm of the Journey Home Society

“We don’t want to shy away from having the tough conversations,” said Mallinson. “We like the richness that comes from diverse views all in one room together.”

“There’s a myriad of things that can change their lives,” said one member of the lived experience group about people who experience homelessness. “Some of those people who experience consistent homelessness have lived through child abuse, traumas and different things like that.”

The event was capped off with each table presenting its own emergency shelter design, using the information gathered from the first half of the event.

“If we really know what we want for our community, it gives us better leveraging to get it,” said Askeland.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna is seventh most expensive rental market in Canada

Topping the list is Toronto and Vancovuer

Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

Minor traffic delays after crash at Kelowna intersection

Two cars collided at Kent Road and Spall Road just after 12 p.m.

Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna

Athletes from across the Pacific Northwest travel to the Okanagan for the event

Kelowna’s 2020 Memorial Cup hot topic at WHL annual meeting

WHL commissioner Ron Robison was in Kelowna discussing league operations in and out of Kelowna

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan Collge campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Most Read