Kelowna restaurant owner frustrated after statue stolen for third time this year

A photo of the Easter Island statue that was stolen at EK’s Grill on Saturday, Oct. 2. (Photo: EK’s Grill Facebook page)

A Kelowna restaurant owner is frustrated after his Easter Island statue was stolen on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Bill Justus, one of the owners of EK’s Grill, took to Facebook to express his frustrations after the statue was stolen for the third time this year. The person who stole the statue also destroyed part of the patio, he said.

“So I have to ask why I even bother, last night someone decided that they needed our Easter island sculpture more than us,” wrote Justus on the EK’s Grill Facebook page. “So tired of struggling and wondering if we will be forced to close due to public health and then I come to this!”

Justus is asking anyone who has seen the statue to call him. He also said that he will be pressing charges and checking surveillance footage.

