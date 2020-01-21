One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with a tumour last Christmas Eve

Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25 and will feature opportunities for cash donations

The Central Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna have grilled up an event, Burgers for Elara, in an effort to raise money for the Isagawa family and their one-year-old daughter Elara, who was diagnosed with a tumour on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 31 Elara underwent a 6.5-hour surgery to remove 98 per cent of the tumour between her pelvis and abdomen, however, family member Jessica Isagawa said Elara still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“After meeting with Elara’s oncology team, it was discovered that Elara’s tumour is malignant and needs to be treated with up to four rounds of chemotherapy,” said Jessica.

“Each round of chemotherapy will last about a month.”

READ MORE: Fundraiser for one-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour

According to a post on Central’s Facebook Page, Elara’s parents Nico and Jessica Isagwa have a special connection to the Central. Years ago Nico and Jessica had their first date at the establishment, which led to their engagement, followed by engagement photos at Central, which then led to the birth of their daughter Elara.

“Ok Kelowna, it’s time to show up and show out for the most precious little girl who is currently in the fight of her young life, “read Central’s post on Facebook.

“We cannot imagine what this family is going through, but one thing we do know is that we must help in any way we can.”

On Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. Central will be hosting a fundraiser for Elara who is currently battling at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The event will feature a “Sweet and Spicy” burger developed by the Isagawas that best represent Elara’s personality. 100 per cent of sales from this burger from over the entire weekend will be donated to the family.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to make cash donations and participate in a silent auction with some prizes donated by local businesses.

For more information visit Central’s Facebook page or the Burgers for Elara at Central event page.

READ MORE: Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
State of emergency in St. John’s, N.L., reaches Day 5 after massive blizzard
Next story
Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25 and will feature opportunities for cash donations

Climate change event coming to Kelowna next Wednesday

Panel experts will discuss how the Okanagan can adapt to climate change in the years ahead

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

Central Okanagan film “Love in Winterland” released on demand

The movie was produced up at Big White late last year

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Morning Start: 3D printed steak? No way…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Samajam gets Okanagan kids in the groove

Children make music at Performing Arts Centre show Saturday

Human rights tribunal to hear case regarding alleged violation at Okanagan school

An Okanagan mother alleges a school did not make accommodations for her daughter’s seizure disorder.

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

North Okanagan woman pleas for return of stolen scooter

‘It’s been another kick in the teeth… how do you get ahead and keep your head above water?’

Most Read