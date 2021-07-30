Kelowna restaurant workers urged to get COVID vaccine amid outbreak

The majority of new COVID-19 cases are among unimmunized young adults

With several restaurants in the Kelowna downtown core closing their doors after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the Central Okanagan, the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is working with Interior Health to help those working in the hospitality sector to get vaccinated.

Those working in the sector who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine and those who received their first dose more than 28 days ago and need their second shot, can stop in at one of two locations this Sunday without an appointment.

According to BCRFA, these locations will have a dedicated VIP lane for hospitality workers who are looking to get their vaccines.

Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of BCRFA, said it’s important for hospitality staff to get vaccinated as restaurants have suffered greatly during the pandemic.

“We want to do what we can to help prevent further restaurant closures at what is the busiest time of year for our industry,” he said.

To get front-of-line access individuals are asked to show proof of employment with a pay stub or have their employer forward the email they received from the BCRFA confirming that they are an employee of the establishment.

Dr. Sue Pollock said young people have the power to influence the Central Okanagan’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know the majority of new COVID-19 cases are among unimmunized young adults. Service industry staff are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure and we are thankful to the BCRFA for helping us bring them the added protection of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Front of line opportunities on Aug.1:

Trinity Church Kelowna: 1905 Springfield Rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kelowna Yacht Club: 1370 Water Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

