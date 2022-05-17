Kelowna restaurants make top 100 list in Canada

Restaurant reservations for the month of May up 61 per cent compared to May 2019

With beautiful summer weather comes patio season, and with Victoria Day long weekend just around the corner, OpenTable has released their top 100 outdoor restaurants. Six local hotspots made the cut.

DunnEnzies Pizza, Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery, Old Vines Restaurant Quails Gate Estate Winery, and Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Estate Winery (West Kelowna) all made the list.

“As the first summer and patio season in two years without lockdowns or restrictions, the energy and excitement from Canadians is palpable,” said OpenTable Canada’s Country Director Matt Davis. “We expect this list of 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining to be the season’s go-to resource for those exploring spots in their own backyard or planning travel throughout the country.”

Lake Country’s One Block restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery and Shaughnessy’s Cove in Summerland also made the list.

One of the factors OpenTable looked into when conducting the list was to also highlight dog-friendly patios. 3.7 million Canadians welcomed at least one new animal into their homes during the pandemic. People have called this the ‘petidemic’.

DunnEnzies is the only dog-friendly patio of the local restaurants that made the top 100 list but many other establishments that didn’t quite make the list are also pet-friendly.

OpenTable said that restaurant reservations in the month of May across the country are up 61 per cent compared to May 2019.

