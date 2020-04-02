Kelowna restaurants support community during COVID-19 pandemic

As health officials across BC continue to enforce stricter measures of social isolation, more and more businesses continue to close suffer, which is why they need your help.
Since March 1, Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have already been lost nationwide due to COVID-19. This includes about 121,500 just in British Columbia alone — and they might not return if current conditions continue.
With restaurants now struggling to pay rent and other bills due in April, Capital News has compiled a list of local businesses that not only have delicious menu items but are also giving back to the community.
Friends of Dorothy – 315 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna
To all the friends of Dorothy, • Delivery is a drag and we’re bringing it to you. We are offering a more condensed, dine-at-home menu for all our friends – and it gets even better. You can order your favourite wine, beer or cider as well. It all starts today. 4pm – 10pm, EVERY DAY. • This is a time to stand up for our community and all the frontline workers who have been working day in and day out to keep us healthy and safe. We will be donating $5 from every order to our first responders for all their hard work. • We’ve made the process of getting scrumptious delicacies to your doorstep really easy. All you need to do is CALL US to place your Pickup or Delivery Order. ID may be required. • Delivery starts at $5. All our deliveries will be contactless to ensure the health and safety of our customers. And guess what? Our deliveries might have a surprise or two for you.😉 #dragdeliveries • Check out our pickup and delivery menu on our website. LINK IN BIO! @fodlounge • Order away. Call us now at +1(236)420-4565 • PS: Online ordering system coming soon!! . . . . #narcity #saltandbrick #jackspizzaandliquor #supportlocal #LetThemEatCake #kelownaliving #kelownapride #wearecomingtoyou #explorekelowna #downtownkelowna #okanaganliving
The popular cocktail lounge is offering a more condensed, dine-at-home menu as well as wine, beer or cider.
“This is a time to stand up for our community and all the frontline workers who have been working day in and day out to keep us healthy and safe,” said Friends of Dorothy.
“We will be donating $5 from every order to our first responders for all their hard work. “
To place your pickup or delivery order, phone (236)
Tables at Codfathers – 2355 Gordon Dr, Kelowna
The popular fish and chips restaurant is giving back to those who are risking their lives for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Table at Codfathers Market in Kelowna is offering discounted take out deals to all staff at Kelowna General Hospital. For just ten dollars (tax included) health practitioners will be able to purchase the grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals.
Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery – 267 Bernard Ave, Kelowna
Master Distiller Peter Von Hahn is back in again on his day off and filling much needed bottles of the new Okanagan Spirits #flattenthecurve Hand/Surface Sanitzer.⠀ ⠀ Our crew has distilled, bottled & delivered over 4800 bottles completely free of charge to facilities running dangerously low. There is a very serious shortage of hand/surface sanitizer everywhere right now & commercial suppliers are out. Fortunately, we are in a position to help.⠀ ⠀ Our family and staff believe very strongly that this is not a time to monetize health. For the past 2 weeks, since we converted our distillery from making whisky to hand/surface sanitizer we have turned down offers for any financial help but it has been an increasingly difficult decision for us.⠀ ⠀ Did you know that each litre of our sanitizer is whisky that would have been put in a barrel or gin that could be enjoyed with tonic? The cost for a craft distillery in BC to produce and package each litre of Craft Spirits is approximately $20/litre. ⠀ We are still determined to make this essential product available to as many people and local facilities free of charge though. That is our mission but we we are starting to realize that we actually do need your help. If you wish to support us on this cause, PLEASE help us by purchasing our whiskies, our gins, our vodkas, genuine absinthe, all natural fruit liqueurs, etc. Help us get our message out! The proceeds from each sale helps us offset the costs of and keep staff working on this crucial project. This COVID-19 mess is not going away any time soon and we hope to keep making and producing the santizer free of charge for as long as needed.⠀ ⠀ PLEASE support us by ordering online from: okanaganspirits.com (link in Bio)⠀ HOME or for CURBSIDE PICKUP available or Stopping by our Vernon or Kelowna distilleries which remain open but with social distancing precautions in effect. ⠀ ***Sanitizer has been denatured according to WHO Health Canada guidelines.
Many of B.C.’s True Craft Distilleries, including Okanagan Spirits, have voluntarily converted part of its spirits operation into a hand-sanitizer production line in an effort to protect the community, as well as front line medical and essential services workers during this crisis.
Okanagan Distillers is asking for public support by purchasing its whiskies, gins, vodkas, genuine absinthe etc. The proceeds from each sale will help offset the costs and keep staff working on this crucial project.
Provision’s Kitchen – 731 Baillie Ave, Kelowna
Provisions Kitchen and Catering in Kelowna is doing their part to take care of the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular eatery has ceased dine-in operations, but is now providing select items for take-out and delivery where customers can pay what they please. The menu changes every day, but tomorrow features turkey pot pie, hoisin pork belly, stir fry, fresh fettuccine, shepherds pie, soups and snacks.
Pre-orders can be placed through a direct message on Instagram or by phoning
CRAFT Beer Market – 257 Bernard Ave, Kelowna
Our Team is our family. We are all missing these faces dearly right now. Thank you to our CRAFT friends and fans that have supported us through this by purchasing gift cards and apparel through our online store. We will see everyone again soon. . . . . #craftbeermarket #supportlocalbusiness #supportlocal #ylw #kelowna #kelownaliving #kelownanow #kelownarestaurants #kelownalife #ylweats
Kelowna’s Craft Beer Market is stepping up to help its employees affected by economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help make up for lost wages, CRAFT has decided to give 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by lay-offs.
Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. – 1033 Richter St, Kelowna
Hey gang! We’ve had a few questions as to how our front door take-away service is going to work… First off – in addition to our can and charcuterie selections 🍖 🍖- we will be offering NEW growler fills of ANY of our on tap beers for $20 all in. Taxes, growler, fill, errrything. Our team will be set up at the front door of the brewery for orders this Friday and Saturday from 2-6pm. Guests are not able to enter the brewery – as we are doing our best to keep our staff safe and practice physical distancing while we get you the goods! We will have our front gate open and ask that 1 guest at a time enter through the gate to place their order. Other guests are kindly asked to queue along the fence line where we will have 2m distance markers. Please adhere to the 2m physical distancing rules. We will have a big menu up outside to choose from, and our staff will be gloved up and sanitizing the cc terminal. Please no cash! Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you this weekend – from a distance ! 👋 . . . #bcbeer #kelowna #explorekelowna #northendbeer #viceandvirtuebeer
Vice and Virtue will be offering new growler fill of any of its on-tap beers for $20 all in. Taxes, growler, fill, everything.
“Our team will be set up at the front door of the brewery for orders this Friday and Saturday from 2-6pm,” said Vice and Virtue on Instagram.
“Guests are not able to enter the brewery – as we are doing our best to keep our staff safe and practice physical distancing while we get you the goods.”
Skinny Dukes – 1481 Water St, Kelowna
we are firing up the pizza oven! this saturday, from 4-9pm, curbside pizza pick-up will be available. this is a test run, so if you want this to continue, please order and tell your friends! we'll have pizza, wings, beer, and wine available. let us prepare dinner! menu and order details will soon be up at skinnydukes.com
Skinny Dukes is offering their iconic pizza for curbside pickup on Saturday’s from 4 to 9 p.m.
This is a test run, so if you want this to continue, please order and tell your friends,” said Skinny Dukes on Instagram.
“We’ll have pizza, wings, beer, and wine available. let us prepare dinner! menu and order details will soon be up at skinnydukes.com.”