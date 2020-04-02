Kelowna restaurants support community during COVID-19 pandemic

Many Kelowna restaurants have created initiatives to both drive business and give back to community

As health officials across BC continue to enforce stricter measures of social isolation, more and more businesses continue to close suffer, which is why they need your help.

Since March 1, Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have already been lost nationwide due to COVID-19. This includes about 121,500 just in British Columbia alone — and they might not return if current conditions continue.

With restaurants now struggling to pay rent and other bills due in April, Capital News has compiled a list of local businesses that not only have delicious menu items but are also giving back to the community.

Friends of Dorothy – 315 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna

The popular cocktail lounge is offering a more condensed, dine-at-home menu as well as wine, beer or cider.

“This is a time to stand up for our community and all the frontline workers who have been working day in and day out to keep us healthy and safe,” said Friends of Dorothy.

“We will be donating $5 from every order to our first responders for all their hard work. “

To place your pickup or delivery order, phone (236) 420-4565. ID may be required.⁠

Tables at Codfathers – 2355 Gordon Dr, Kelowna

The popular fish and chips restaurant is giving back to those who are risking their lives for others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Table at Codfathers Market in Kelowna is offering discounted take out deals to all staff at Kelowna General Hospital. For just ten dollars (tax included) health practitioners will be able to purchase the grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery – 267 Bernard Ave, Kelowna

Many of B.C.’s True Craft Distilleries, including Okanagan Spirits, have voluntarily converted part of its spirits operation into a hand-sanitizer production line in an effort to protect the community, as well as front line medical and essential services workers during this crisis.

Okanagan Distillers is asking for public support by purchasing its whiskies, gins, vodkas, genuine absinthe etc. The proceeds from each sale will help offset the costs and keep staff working on this crucial project.

Provision’s Kitchen – 731 Baillie Ave, Kelowna

Provisions Kitchen and Catering in Kelowna is doing their part to take care of the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular eatery has ceased dine-in operations, but is now providing select items for take-out and delivery where customers can pay what they please. The menu changes every day, but tomorrow features turkey pot pie, hoisin pork belly, stir fry, fresh fettuccine, shepherds pie, soups and snacks.

Pre-orders can be placed through a direct message on Instagram or by phoning 250-826-2054 (ask about delivery). Beer can also be purchased from Kettle Brewing Co. Pick-up is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kettle River Brewing Co.

CRAFT Beer Market – 257 Bernard Ave, Kelowna

Kelowna’s Craft Beer Market is stepping up to help its employees affected by economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help make up for lost wages, CRAFT has decided to give 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by lay-offs.

Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. – 1033 Richter St, Kelowna

Vice and Virtue will be offering new growler fill of any of its on-tap beers for $20 all in. Taxes, growler, fill, everything.

“Our team will be set up at the front door of the brewery for orders this Friday and Saturday from 2-6pm,” said Vice and Virtue on Instagram.

“Guests are not able to enter the brewery – as we are doing our best to keep our staff safe and practice physical distancing while we get you the goods.”

Skinny Dukes – 1481 Water St, Kelowna

Skinny Dukes is offering their iconic pizza for curbside pickup on Saturday’s from 4 to 9 p.m.

This is a test run, so if you want this to continue, please order and tell your friends,” said Skinny Dukes on Instagram.

“We’ll have pizza, wings, beer, and wine available. let us prepare dinner! menu and order details will soon be up at skinnydukes.com.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

