Kelowna Ride Don’t Hide raises $85,000

The CMHA honours two brothers during fundraiser

Cyclists pedaled to Get Loud during the Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

“The event is a fundraiser but also raises community awareness and it’s a rallying point so we can all come together and get loud about mental health, reduce stigma and show as a community that we really support people with mental illness and families,” Jessica Samuels, communications and events manager at the Canadian Mental health Association Kelowna said.

Locally known as the Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, 400 participants took off to raise funds for programs and services with the CMHA, Kelowna. The ride reached their fundraising goal of $82,500 yesterday and believe they will raise more funds today during the ride.

The event, is named after two brothers, Payton and Dillon Budd who shot themselves in separate incidents, two years apart.

Their father, well-known local philanthropist Tom Budd, has spoken out about the challenge of mental illness and has donated and raised money for mental health initiatives and has raised awareness about the issue.

“I love to ride, and I am passionate about ending the silence,” said Tom Budd. “Being a part of CMHA Kelowna’s Ride Don’t Hide was a perfect fit for my foundation and family.”

At 11:30 a.m. prizes will be announced and closing ceremonies will commence to celebrate removing the stigma of mental illness and depression.

