Monica Lamb-Yorski Greyhound Canada announced Monday it is pulling out of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba at the end of October.

Kelowna riders react to Greyhound Canada ending Western Canada service

Bus company says it will stop service on Prairies and on all but one B.C. route Oct. 31

Greyhound passengers in Kelowna expressed dismay Tuesday at news the bus company plans to axe service across the Prairies and in B.C. as of this fall.

On Monday, Greyhound Canada announced it was scrapping all passenger bus and freight services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and keeping just one route in B.C—the U.S. run service between Vancouver and Seattle.

“It’s horrible,” said Christopher Haney, as he waited at the Kelowna station for a bus to take him and his two young sons back to Trail Tuesday.

He said he depends on the bus to get him between Trail and the boys’ home in Vancouver.

“It’s stupid. They should have at least kept the (routes between the) major cities,” he said.

He added it’s too expensive for him to fly from Trail, so he’ll have to buy a car and drive the nine to 10-hour trip.

Another traveller, Adrian Wright of Kitchener, Ont., called Greyhound’s move “terrible.”

He said he uses the bus for long-distance travel once or twice a year and relies on it.

“They shouldn’t be doing this,” Wright said. “We need the bus.”

Visitors Pablo Castro of Spain and Quetzal Soto from Mexico, said they hope a private company will step in to fill the void to be left by Greyhound.

They said they may have to cut their trip to Canada short due to Greyhound’s move, which is due to take effect at the end of October.

Greyhound Canada’s senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick said Monday the decision was made because of dwindling passenger volumes thanks in part to subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, the growth of low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and continued growth of vehicle ownership.

The company said it has seen ridership fall 41 per cent since 2010 across Canada.

A total of 415 people are expected to lose their jobs as a result of the bus company’s decision, and approximately two million customers will be impacted.

Employees at the Kelowna Greyhound station, who will be among those to lose their jobs as a result of the service cuts, declined to comment when asked about Greyhound’s move.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms
Next story
Penticton Indian Band’s waterline project to improve health issues: chief

Just Posted

Harding Creek wildfire, near Jackpine Lake Northwest of West Kelowna being held

Firefighters are returning after clean up

Kelowna riders react to Greyhound Canada ending Western Canada service

Bus company says it will stop service on Prairies and on all but one B.C. route Oct. 31

West Kelowna interconnects Pritchard and Sunnyside water systems

Water pressure could change during interconnection on July 23

Kelowna construction strong for June

The city has more housing starts in June compared to last year

It’s time to renew dog licences in the Okanagan

Owners of missing dogs in Kelowna will be contacted to renew licences as well

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting for his life in B.C. Children’s Hospital

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

Classic Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land back

Law of the Land runs from July 24 to Aug. 26

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

Penticton Indian Band’s waterline project to improve health issues: chief

Construction set to begin within 2 weeks on decades-old line with asbestos in areas of the system

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

Most Read