Kelowna road blocked after cyclist is hit by vehicle

edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue
Buildings are being reconstructed along Nighthawk Road
City to host Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12
Rutland Residents’ Association planning “general assembly” all-candidates gathering
“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.
Business group says proportional representation process rushed
Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists
‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says
Kelowna fire quickly doused the fast-burning fire at Packing House pub
Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.
The Harris Creek fire burning approximately 16 km southeast of Lumby has grown to 260 hectares.
The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”
Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency around 107-hectare fire
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton
Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels