Sydney Morton/Capital News

Kelowna road blocked after cyclist is hit by vehicle

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue

Update 2:16 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that a serious collision took place after 12 p.m. near the Doyle Avenue intersection.

The cyclist is a Kelowna man, 58 who was rushed to hospital with serious and potentially life threatening injuries.

RCMP are still investigating what happened at the scene and have unconfirmed reports from witnesses that the cyclist may have suddenly veered into the driver’s lane.

The driver, a 60 year-old man remained on scene and is fully co-operating with RCMP.

Anyone with further information is asked to come forward and contact Const. Troy Bevan of the Kelowna RCMP

____

Update 2:02 p.m.

The cyclist and motorist were both travelling southbound when the cyclist was struck.

There was a painted bike path however president of the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition says that separated infrastructure needs to be made a priority.

“When you have cyclists occupying the same space as a vehicle it’s not safe,” said Darren Schlamp, president of the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition said. “This is really a case of seeing it made a priority.”

Schlamp also said that he feels vehicle parking is made a priority over biker safety, where bike lanes are painted on the door side of vehicles.

___

Original

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Richter Street is blocked for Lawson Avenue to Doyle Avenue.

The cyclist was hit at about 12:20 p.m. and was sent to the hospital.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
