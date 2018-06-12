Kelowna rock band to be honoured for induction into Hall of Fame

The Grapes of Wrath has made it to the Western Canadian Music Hall of Fame

A Kelowna rock band is being celebrated for its induction into the Western Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

This October, BreakOut West heads back to Kelowna for the first time since 2010. Now in its 16th year, the gathering continues to develop, support, and honour the best of western Canadian music, with its annual conference, festival and the Western Canadian Music Awards. This year, The Grapes Of Wrath will be celebrated for its decade-spanning career, according to a BreakOut West news release.

“We are especially excited to be receiving this honour in Kelowna, the town where we got our start,” says founding member, Kevin Kane. “Incredible to think that it’s been 40 years since we were two teens and a tween, gathering every Friday night in a basement in Glenmore to bash out British Invasion and punk rock songs.”

The Hall Of Fame award annually recognizes an artist or band that has made a significant impact in their career; traditionally being awarded to an artist/band from the host province.

“The Grapes of Wrath will join a great group of past inductees who have built the Canadian music scene and have been recognized worldwide as a key element in the soundtrack of the past few decades,” says executive director Robyn Stewart, with Western Canadian Music Alliance. “We are incredibly excited to honour them with this induction in Kelowna.”

The full list of Western Canadian Music Awards nominees have been announced and member voting has concluded. Winners of the artistic categories will be announced Thursday, October 11 at the WCMAwards Reception in Kelowna and Industry and Specialty Award categories will be presented Saturday, October 13 at the Industry Awards Brunch at the Delta Hotel.

The Grapes of Wrath will be honoured at the Industry Awards Brunch and will be officially presented with its award on the 13th, where they will be performing as part of the festival.