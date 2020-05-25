Kelowna Rockets honour cancelled Memorial Cup week with promo video

May 21st, 2020 would have marked the opening of the 2020 Memorial Cup

This week would have been filled with sounds of sticks clashing, bodies banging, and exhilarating goal horns if the 2020 Memorial Cup was to take place at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

On March 23, the Canadian Hockey League in association with its three other leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season, playoffs and Memorial Cup due to COVID-19 concerns.

In celebration of this day, Capital News felt it would be appropriate to share the video which allowed Kelowna to be successful in winning the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

What was your favourite moment from the 2004 @CHLMemorialCup championship? pic.twitter.com/wCUhB7Pbe8 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) May 23, 2020

This video was prepared in 10 days with the assistance of SW Audio and was built upon the theme of “Welcome to our Community.” It showcases all 22 Western Hockey League team jerseys as an indication that the Rockets organization wanted to welcome the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL to the City of Kelowna for 10 days of the best junior hockey.

The Rockets were sitting in the first Western Wildcard position with a record of 41-18-3-1 before the WHL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

