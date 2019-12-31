Kelowna’s Nolan Foote helps Canada secure win over Czech Republic at World Juniors

Foote blasted a one-timer into the net past Czech goalie Lukas Parik to help extend team’s early lead in game

It might just be the biggest goal of the decade for Kelowna Rockets player Nolan Foote.

Foote helped Canada cement a 7-2 win over the Czech Republic at the World Juniors on Tuesday by putting one in the back of the net against goaltender Lukas Parik.

During the shot, Foote was standing just outside the goal line when he rocketed a one-timer into the net.

While Foote’s goal helped put Canada up 4-0 during the opening frame, two quick goals by the Czech’s in the second period kept the Canadian players on their toes.

Despite the momentum switch, Canada responded just ten seconds later with a goal from Spokane Chiefs player Ty Smith.

The three goals in 24 seconds during the second period from both teams were the fastest ever in World Junior’s history.

In the end, five powerplay goals and a strong finish helped Canada clinch first place in Group B of their division.

Canada will now play Slovakia in the quarter-final match on Thursday at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

