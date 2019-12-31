Kelowna Rockets player Nolan Foote (Photo courtesy of Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote helps Canada secure win over Czech Republic at World Juniors

Foote blasted a one-timer into the net past Czech goalie Lukas Parik to help extend team’s early lead in game

It might just be the biggest goal of the decade for Kelowna Rockets player Nolan Foote.

Foote helped Canada cement a 7-2 win over the Czech Republic at the World Juniors on Tuesday by putting one in the back of the net against goaltender Lukas Parik.

READ MORE: Nolan Foote named captain for Kelowna Rockets

During the shot, Foote was standing just outside the goal line when he rocketed a one-timer into the net.

While Foote’s goal helped put Canada up 4-0 during the opening frame, two quick goals by the Czech’s in the second period kept the Canadian players on their toes.

Despite the momentum switch, Canada responded just ten seconds later with a goal from Spokane Chiefs player Ty Smith.

The three goals in 24 seconds during the second period from both teams were the fastest ever in World Junior’s history.

In the end, five powerplay goals and a strong finish helped Canada clinch first place in Group B of their division.

Canada will now play Slovakia in the quarter-final match on Thursday at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting
Next story
Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Just Posted

Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Brunches, ice skating, dinner all occurring around Kelowna in celebration of the New Year

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote helps Canada secure win over Czech Republic at World Juniors

Foote blasted a one-timer into the net past Czech goalie Lukas Parik to help extend team’s early lead in game

Kelowna resident Mary Cole-Minett celebrates 100th birthday

Wednesday will mark the second 20’s decade that Minett has lived in

Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, semi-automatic handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

Most Read