Kelowna roommate-finding app receives $250,000 grant

A Kelowna tech company has received grant funding from a national organization to expand its platform throughout western Canada.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) awarded Happipad $250,000 to expand its platform all across Alberta and B.C.

Happipad, a web-based platform, helps residents look for roommates and rental opportunities. Roommates are vetted, which gives people a safe place to meet, arrange, and manage living accommodations together. With the funding, Happipad will not only be able to expand the web-based platform, but it will help develop Happipad’s community partners as they work together to create ‘companion housing’ educational materials and run pilot projects.

“Through strategic partnership with community organizations, Happipad aims to provide innovative, affordable housing options that can benefit vulnerable population segments, including seniors, students, people with disabilities, and recent immigrants,” reads a statement from Happipad.

Happipad’s community partners in B.C. and Alberta include organizations from Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver, Vancouver, Surrey, McBride, Hornby Island, Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Red Deer.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said Canadians deserve safe and affordable homes.

“Our government is proud to support this impactful initiative,” he said.

“We are committed to finding new and innovative solutions to help solve housing challenges that are unique to Western Canada by making it easier for Canadians to access affordable housing that meets their needs.”

Happipad CEO Cailan Libby said it’s exciting for the company to help build the country’s housing ecosystem.

“Companion housing not only provides a form of housing that is affordable, but it also promotes social connectedness and environmental sustainability,” he said.

“Our mission is to make companion housing safe, convenient, and accessible to all Canadians and receiving the support of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will greatly accelerate our pace to realize this goal.”

READ MORE: Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

READ MORE: Wildlife society fundraising to bring rehab centre to Kelowna

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter