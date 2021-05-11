Kelowna Rotary Club makes big donation to Child Advocacy Centre

The $10k donation will provide resources to children who have been impacted by abuse and neglect

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise donated a big cheque to the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) in April.

A cheque donation of $10,000 was given to the CAC to support the core programming that will help provide resources to children who have been impacted by abuse and neglect.

“Once you understand what an incredible impact they have on kids who have lived through horrendous experiences, how can you not want to help? The Rotary supports strong communities and how better to make a community strong than by ensuring that children have the chance to grow up into happy and healthy adults,” said Susan McIntyre, Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise.

To learn more about the Child Advocacy Centre, click here.

READ MORE: Kelowna ranked 12th best city in Canada for young people to work

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan honours work of local researchers

@amandalinasnews

amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.