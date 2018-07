Kelowna RCMP are investigating the robbery

—Steven Lin

The Royal Bank on Cooper Road in Kelowna was robbed at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

An officer on scene confirmed that an unknown amount of money was stolen.

Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating.

