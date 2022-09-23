Kelowna run will honour police dog who gave his life to protect handler

Heroes Run will take off from Canine Heroes Kennel on Sept. 25

A career in the police force can be taxing on a person, but the same can also be said for their four-legged co-workers.

That’s why Ned’s Wish, a society aimed at enhancing the quality of life for K-9 retirees in Canada, is teaming up with Canine Heroes Kennel in Kelowna to host the second annual Heroes Run on Sept. 25.

“Due to the cost of health care for retired police or military dogs, the potential to enjoy retirement can quite literally rest on a dime,” reads a press release. “If health care costs become too high, a dog’s quality of life can be significantly reduced, or even cut short.”

This year’s run will honour the memory of Police Service Dog, Gator, who gave his life to protect his handler and best friend during a call in Campbell River in July 2021.

“Gator not only kept his community and other police officers safe that day, he also ensured his handler was able to go home to his family.”

In honour of his five years of service on the force, this year’s Heroes Run will feature a five-kilometre family-friendly road race, beginning at Canine Heroes Kennel at 4395 Goodison Road.

Leashed dogs are encouraged to come along for the run.

Registration for the run can be found here for $75 and comes with a gift bag.

“Because the work police and military dogs do is so physically demanding, families who adopt retired police or military dogs can be left with substantial and costly health issues. It’s an unfortunate reality: Medical issues and associated costs can dictate how well, how long or even if police dogs can enjoy retirement.”

