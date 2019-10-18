Kelowna Sally Ann extends helping hand to thief who stole shed

‘If you find yourself in a place of need, come talk to us, we are here to help’

A Kelowna church is extending its prayers and well-wishes to a thief who stole its shed.

The Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church was in the process of building a donated shed when it was stolen on Tuesday night.

“Today (Oct. 16), we discovered that overnight someone had stolen the shed from behind our property,” read a post from the Salvation Army Kelowna Facebook page.

The church holds no ill-will against the person who made off with the shed and is instead offering its assistance.

“To whomever currently possess the shed, our prayer is that it will provide you with what you need for this day and the days to come,” read the post.

“If you find yourself in a place of need, come talk to us, we are here to help.”

