Kelowna Salvation Army closes in on $700,000 kettle campaign goal

The organization has almost reached it’s 2019 campaign goal amount (File photo)

It’s a late Christmas miracle for the Kelowna Salvation Army (KSA) .

According to the latest count, the organization said it’s raised $696,000 from its Christmas kettle campaign.

Back in December, the organization was facing a financial shortfall when it raised just $554,000 of its $700,000 goal amount.

With the fundraising goal almost reached, KSA lead pastor Darryl Burry said the organization will now be able to meet its budget needs for another year.

The KSA has faced big demand for its services in recent years. When comparing the first six months of 2018 to 2019, Burry said 47 per cent more people have been using the organization’s services.

To learn more about how to donate to the KSA, you can visit the organization’s website.

