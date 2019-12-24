The Kelowna Salvation Army kettle campaign is coming up short financially this year (file)

Kelowna Salvation Army kettle campaign comes up $146,000 short

Organization has only raised 79 per cent of campaign goal as kettles close this afternoon

The Kelowna Salvation Army kettle campaign has come up nearly $150,000 short of its fundraising goal for this year.

Heading into the last day of the campaign, lead pastor Darryl Burry said the organization has only raised $554,000 of its $700,000 goal.

Burry said his organiation was aware of the potential fundraising shortfall as early as early December, when the campaign was already $8,500 behind its goal compared to the same time last year.

Just two weeks later, Burry said the 2019 campaign was $71,000 behind in donations compared to the same point of the 2018 campaign.

“The reality is that we need $700,000 to meet current budget needs. If we don’t achieve that, we might have to find ways where we cut back,” said Burry.

“While there are increases to our services year-over-year, we will continue to support individuals in the community to the best we can.”

When comparing the first six months of 2019 to 2018, Burry said the organization has seen a 47 per cent increase in people using its services.

Burry said its not just his organization feeling the financial pinch this year.

“The reality is that as were experiencing a tightness in our budget, there’s less disposable income that people can donate and less disposable income when people pay their bills,” said Burry.

People who want to help can still donate at one of the 19 different kettle locations thoughout the city before they close at 2 p.m. this afternoon (Dec. 24).

The organization’s online campaign also runs until the end of the year.

