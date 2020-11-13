Kelowna Salvation Army kicks off 2020 kettle campaign

The kettles will be out from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is underway in Kelowna. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP photo)

The Kelowna Salvation Army has officially launched its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest public fundraising drive, helping the Salvation Army to provide assistance to vulnerable individuals and families during the holidays and throughout the year.

Due to pandemic restrictions, many of the Salvation Army’s usual fundraising events have been cancelled, so the organization is asking those who can to help fill the gap and ensure people are able to celebrate Christmas.

“This has been a hard year for many in our community,” said Kelowna Salvation Army executive director Darryl Burry.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been far-reaching and we have seen a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families reaching out for support.

“As Christmas approaches, we believe that those numbers will only continue to climb.”

In addition to donating at kettles located throughout Kelowna, residents are also encouraged to host their own virtual kettle, which allows people to donate through their phone or online.

Residents interested in volunteering can email kettles@kelsa.ca or call 250-860-2329 ext. 113. Each volunteer will be provided with PPE, with sanitization measures taking places throughout the day.

For more information, visit the Kelowna Salvation Army’s website.