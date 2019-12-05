Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

The Coast Capri Hotel lobby was of festive families donating toys both big and small Thursday morning.

The hotel and Kelowna’s Salvation Army partnered for the 19th year to put on the Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast.

It’s a way for residents to donate new toys, as well as cash and cheques. The Salvation Army then distributes all the donations to families in need throughout the Okanagan.

Lead pastor Darryl Burry said events like these are important for the group now, especially because they have seen an increase in the need for donations.

“We have had a 47 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families that have been accessing our services in the first six months of this year, as opposed to the same time period last year… the need is great,” Burry said.

“We’re in the business where what we would like to see is to have those numbers decreasing year after year, to work ourselves out of a job. But that’s not the reality. There’s just more and more individuals struggling to make it through every day.”

The hotel’s general manager Dale Sivucha said it’s been an incredible experience every year.

“Every year, we try to exceed our goal (with the donations).”

“It’s just been amazing. I think some of the highlights have been when the hockey teams come down in their uniforms. The kids’ eyes just light up. It’s first rate, and you really see the emotion in people’s eyes and the fact we’re part of it makes it a very special moment for all the people,” Sivucha said.

With 1,393 donations this year, the toy drive exceeded last year’s total of 1,355.

Burry added last year’s cash donations were about $2,200. This year, they received $3,693.

Families can stop by the toy depot at the Salvation Army Community Church from Dec. 16 to 20.

For more information on how to donate, visit Kelowna Salvation Army’s site.

READ MORE: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Rutland

READ MORE: Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record
Next story
WATCH: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

Just Posted

Free weekend parking in downtown Kelowna starts Saturday

Take advantage of free parking every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

WATCH: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

Organization has raised $8500 less compared to this point of campaign last year

West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study

A UBCO professor said nurses are conflicted with assisted deaths due to new end-of-life options

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught… Continue reading

Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department currently on scene

Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Accused pleads guilty to possession of images, lawyer argues for no jail time

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Most Read