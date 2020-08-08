Kelowna Salvation Army thrift store permanently closes

The organization’s Sutherland store is one of several stores impacted by COVID-19

Kelowna Salvation Army’s Sutherland thrift store is now permanently closed.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday (Aug. 5), saying the closure is due to the impact of COVID-19.

“These are not easy decisions, and this closure was nowhere on our radar prior to COVID-19,” executive director Darryl Burry said.

“We want to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, donors and customers, so given the new realities, we must take this step. We will continue to seek out new opportunities and locations for future operations, but in the meantime will continue to provide service via our Rutland thrift store.”

The Salvation Army’s Rutland store will remain open, with hours from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who may not want to go into the store can shop online through their Facebook page.

Donation hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funds raised through the thrift store support the Salvation Army’s local programs and services including their community food bank, back to school supplies for children and youth, daily meal programs for those experiencing homelessness, emergency disaster services and others.

