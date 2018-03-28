Kelowna school fails to meet ministry requirements

The Kelowna Waldorf School is still not meeting provincial curriculum requirements

In December 2017, the private school’s provincial funding was pulled by the ministry after it failed to meet “legislated requirements around curricular compliance and delivery of the B.C. curriculum,” according to the Ministry of Education communications manager Sean Leslie.

It was reclassified as a Group 3 school, meaning “ it will no longer be eligible for provincial funding unless it amends its program to meet requirements and pass a further inspection to verify compliance,” he said, in a previous statement to the Captial News.

In an updated email to the Captial News, Leslie said the school currently does not meet the criteria to be reclassified as a Group 1 school. Group 1 schools are eligible for ministry funding.

The private school serves students from preschool to Grade 8.

An email and call has been made to the Kelowna Waldorf School for a response. The story will be updated as more information is provided.

