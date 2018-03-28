Credit: Google Maps

Kelowna school fails to meet ministry requirements

The Kelowna Waldorf School is still not meeting provincial curriculum requirements

The Kelowna Waldorf School is still not meeting provincial curriculum requirements.

In December 2017, the private school’s provincial funding was pulled by the ministry after it failed to meet “legislated requirements around curricular compliance and delivery of the B.C. curriculum,” according to the Ministry of Education communications manager Sean Leslie.

It was reclassified as a Group 3 school, meaning “ it will no longer be eligible for provincial funding unless it amends its program to meet requirements and pass a further inspection to verify compliance,” he said, in a previous statement to the Captial News.

In an updated email to the Captial News, Leslie said the school currently does not meet the criteria to be reclassified as a Group 1 school. Group 1 schools are eligible for ministry funding.

The private school serves students from preschool to Grade 8.

An email and call has been made to the Kelowna Waldorf School for a response. The story will be updated as more information is provided.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike
Next story
Clean up Oyama

Just Posted

Letter: Speaking in favour of the speculation tax

Kelowna letter-writer says the reaction of city council is disappointing

Clean up Oyama

The Oyama spring cleanup will be held April 22

Kelowna school fails to meet ministry requirements

The Kelowna Waldorf School is still not meeting provincial curriculum requirements

Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Crews extinguished blaze in the 2900-block of 30th Ave. Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna city manager bids adieu

City staff and council turn out to give Ron Mattiussi a standing ovation

Kelowna mayor still opposed to B.C’s new speculation tax despite tweaks

Colin Basran says tax, as proposed, is ‘fundamentally’ the wrong way to go

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

DeHart: Once Upon a Child open in Kelowna

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene

Most Read