Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Students at Kelowna’s Rutland Senior Secondary are in shock after the death of one of their teachers.

Grief counsellors were brought into the school yesterday as support centres were set up in the school, helping students and staff deal with the sudden death of Tim Lingor, a popular law and social studies teacher.

“Mr. Lingor was one of the most beloved teachers at RSS. At lunch, his classroom was filled with kids just wanting to be around him. Alumni frequently dropped by, often sharing deeply personal struggles with him, inviting his voice and presence into their lives,” wrote Bri Dyck on Facebook, a former practicum student.

“His desk was always covered in Tim Hortons coffee cups or pop cans—all of which were brought to him by adoring students. He could poke fun mercilessly, but could also exude incredible warmth—opening his heart to students, providing quiet safety and unquestioning acceptance,” she said.

At RSS yesterday, the school district’s Post Critical Incident Response Team was brought in to assist students and staff while assistance centres were set up and supported by trained professionals, wrote principal Hugh Alexander in a letter to parents.

“We will do all we can to assist our staff and students who require attention and support,” wrote Alexander. “We have been advised by the professionals who are assisting us that we need to help our students and staff return to normal routines as soon as possible.

There is no word on the cause of death at this point.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

Just Posted

Public urged to get involved with Kelowna’s plan to address homelessness

The Journey Home task force outlines numerous ways public can participate in process

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Kelowna man rescued from Blue Lake snowmobile area

Shuswap Search and Rescue team locate missing sledder early Saturday morning

Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Pothole problems keeping Kelowna city staff busy

Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna tryouts for ABC Border Bowl

Players in Grades 6 to 11 are eligible for camp on Saturday at the Kelowna United Soccer Dome

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Column: Turning a blind eye has deadly consequences

Too much snow, gas prices too high, too many potholes. These are… Continue reading

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

DeHart: Making a move with Tom Harris

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at business in her weekly column

Most Read