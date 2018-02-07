Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Students at Kelowna’s Rutland Senior Secondary are in shock after the death of one of their teachers.

Grief counsellors were brought into the school yesterday as support centres were set up in the school, helping students and staff deal with the sudden death of Tim Lingor, a popular law and social studies teacher.

“Mr. Lingor was one of the most beloved teachers at RSS. At lunch, his classroom was filled with kids just wanting to be around him. Alumni frequently dropped by, often sharing deeply personal struggles with him, inviting his voice and presence into their lives,” wrote Bri Dyck on Facebook, a former practicum student.

“His desk was always covered in Tim Hortons coffee cups or pop cans—all of which were brought to him by adoring students. He could poke fun mercilessly, but could also exude incredible warmth—opening his heart to students, providing quiet safety and unquestioning acceptance,” she said.

At RSS yesterday, the school district’s Post Critical Incident Response Team was brought in to assist students and staff while assistance centres were set up and supported by trained professionals, wrote principal Hugh Alexander in a letter to parents.

“We will do all we can to assist our staff and students who require attention and support,” wrote Alexander. “We have been advised by the professionals who are assisting us that we need to help our students and staff return to normal routines as soon as possible.

There is no word on the cause of death at this point.

