Kelowna school trustee won’t seek re-election

School trustee Chris Gorman will not seek re-election this fall to the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

“After seven years serving our community and working on behalf of students, educators and the citizens of Kelowna, I am announcing that I will not be seeking a third term to the Central Okanagan Board of Education,” said Gorman in a statement released to the media.

Gorman finished second in overall voting in 2011 and topped the polls in 2014.

Related: Trustee agonized over West Kelowna reconfiguration timeline

Since his election in 2011, Gorman has supported innovation in our classrooms, interacted with students and teachers to understand their needs, interests and ambitions, and tackled tough issues facing our public education system and the school district.

Gorman said he has been a vocal supporter of student learning, acknowledging the important role of teachers and responding to the concerns of citizens.

Gorman was first elected to the school board when his oldest child began kindergarten.

“I sought elected office seven years ago because I wanted to support a public education system that prepares all of our students—including my children—for the 21st century and inspires them to contribute to society,” Gorman said.

“Representing the citizens of Kelowna on the Central Okanagan Board of Education has been one of my greatest honours and privileges.”

Gorman, who said his intention was always to not serve more than two terms on the school board, says it’s time for new leadership to offer a fresh perspective and give voice to their experiences, education and commitment.

“It is time to pass the baton,” stated Gorman. “I hope that the upcoming election attracts excellent candidates committed to public education. Education is the cornerstone of our community and excellent leadership is needed to ensure that it continues to positively transform our local communities.”

Moving forward, Gorman said he remains committed to public service and making a contribution to his community, but he’s not sure at this point what form that will take.

“As much as I have enjoyed serving Kelowna as a school trustee, I am equally excited to focus my professional energies on my growing financial advising business,” he said.

The municipal and school board elections takes place Oct. 20.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.