Kelowna science fair switches gears

Central Okanagan students are tacking real-world challenges for their annual science fair.

At the Central Okanagan Inquiry Expo, the event is an opportunity to share student learning with their community and peers, according to Central Okanagan Public Schools.

This year, there will be more than 80 projects on display and some 120 students participating. The expo’s theme is inquiry and innovation to problem solve real-world challenges with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

“Inquiry Learning is an opportunity for students to use the process of inquiry to investigate the world around them,” says event coordinator Tobias Blaskovits. “Students of all grades can choose a topic that interests them and test the boundaries of their knowledge. Past participants had the opportunity to travel, meet other young scientists, and earn scholarships and awards, but many also found their calling in STEAM fields. This event helps our learners discover what it means to be learners, thinkers, innovators, contributors and collaborators.”

Participants in this year’s event will also enjoy a university experience, with UBC students providing demonstrations and hands-on activities, and professors presenting topics that will inspire higher-level learning, said the school district.

Public visitors are welcome to explore the fair, connect with young learners and experience the engaging demonstrations and presentations Saturday, March 10, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more details, or to volunteer to be a judge at the fair, visit www.COIE.ca.

