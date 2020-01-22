Members of the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Corps compete at a Vernon biathlon competition in early January. (Facebook)

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

A trio of Kelowna cadets are coming off an impressive showing at an Okanagan-wide cadet biathlon competition.

The cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps won one Gold medal and two silver medals at the competition held in Vernon in early January.

Soyoung Yoon won the gold for the Kelowna chapter at the competition where 53 air, army and sea cadets participated in the sport that develops their marksmanship and cross country skiing talents, skills related to all levels of the Cadet Program.

“I was so surprised, super happy and also thankful that I got the Gold medal since this was my first year trying out biathlon,” said Yoon.

“Biathlon is hard, but a fun sport to get involved with during wintertime.”

READ MORE: Disability proves no barrier for 12-year-old Kelowna sit skier

READ MORE: Warriors’ hot start fizzles in 5-2 loss to visiting Vees

Yoon’s brother Joshua took home a Silver medal and fellow Kelowna cadet, Julia Hadford, also took home a Silver medal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation continues two years after theft from West Kelowna school PAC
Next story
American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

YLW passengers in need of accommodations could be getting another option

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

The mayor’s pay is set to go from $30,000 to $60,000 over three years

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

A Shuswap mortgage investment corporation faces BC Securities hearing

Securities commission alleges misrepresentations and false or misleading statements in documents

American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Shawn Jensen allegedly smuggled AR-15, Ruger .22 over U.S./Canada border, with no licence.

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Most Read