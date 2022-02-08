Kelowna Secondary School students making a stylish and sustainable difference

Members of the community are invited to donate gently used clothing to the office at KSS

Students at Kelowna Secondary School are working towards a sustainable future.

The members of the KSS Sustainability Club run a lunchtime thrift store and donate all profits to local charities. This month, the student-run initiative will be supporting the Kelowna Women’s shelter.

Sustainable Development Challenge, Thrifty Thursday members, Gracie Teslyk, Gavin Deming, Hugo Neimligers, Julia Soleski, Heather Ikesaka, Kailyn Lafrenie (KSS sustainability club)

Thrifty Thursdays began as a part of the Sustainable Development Challenge by Global Citizen Events. The challenge encourages youth, activists and members of the community to create innovative solutions that impact the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals.

KSS students shopping on Thrifty Thursday (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

At the grand finale of the challenge on Feb. 23, KSS students hope to win a grant of up to $5,000. With the funds, the sustainability club has a goal of hiring a sustainability coach for School District 23. They say that a coach will help identify deficits in education and will work with teachers to create a learning plan that accommodates both the curriculum and relevant ‘Green Heart Education’ topics. They say that other school districts in Vancouver have implemented Green Heart Education and think that it should be brought to Kelowna.

Club member Zahara Groenwald helping shoppers (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The club has started an online petition urging the school district to have a more succinct focus on pertinent topics like sustainability and climate change.

The club has focused on educating its peers about unnecessary consumerism and the importance of limiting unnecessary waste. Students making a donation of gently used clothing are given a store credit that can be used to purchase clothing, instead of cash. They hope to expand their reach outside the walls of KSS to other schools and into the community.

Shoppers at the Thrifty Thursday sale (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The student-run Instagram account @kss.thrift provides more information about their lunchtime thrift store and other initiatives that they support.

Students looking for a sustainable new outfit (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

