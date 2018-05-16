The City of Kelowna and Interior health will host an open house May 24 looking at future land use around Kelowna General Hospital.—Image credit: Google Maps

Kelowna seeking input on future of its ‘Health District’

Area around Kelowna General Hospital to be subject of an open house May 24

The City of Kelowna is inviting residents who live in the area around Kelowna General Hospital to get involved in guiding the long-term growth of what city hall calls its Health District.

With the hospital area parking strategy now complete, and the accompanying transportation plan in progress, the city says the next steps include assessing regulations to identify appropriate long-term land use in the neighbourhood, as well as the area east of Pandosy Street.

The city and Interior Health will host an open house to discuss future land use needs of the area on Thursday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Clinical Academic Campus building’s lecture theatre. The building is adjacent to the hospital at 2312 Pandosy Street.

“Kelowna General Hospital has expanded significantly over the last few years, presenting an opportunity to review livability in the surrounding neighbourhood,” said Melanie Steppuhn, land use planner with the city.

“We encourage area residents to get involved as we plan for potential redevelopment of the Hospital District.”

For more information about the Hospital Area Plan, visit kelowna.ca/planningprojects.

