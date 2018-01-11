Kelowna is seeking input on its new Community Sport Plan.—Image: contributed

Kelowna seeking input on new Community Sport Plan

Residents can go online to provide input and review the plan

More than 50 sports organizations and several sport-related advisory groups have provided input to the City of Kelowna for the development of its Community Sport Plan.

And the city is now asking residents interested in sports or “physical literacy” to provide input online at getinvolved.kelowna.ca. The deadline for input is 2 p.m. Jan. 19.

“Our vision is that Kelowna’s dynamic sport system will inspire lifelong participation in sport, improve residents’ quality of life and strengthen our community,” said Doug Nicholas, sport and event services manager. “We want all residents to enjoy sports and physical activity regardless of their skill level, physical abilities or resources.”

Residents will be asked to review the draft guiding principles and goals and provide their feedback. They will also have an opportunity to provide suggestions for specific actions to help achieve the plan’s goals.

“We’re asking how Kelowna as a community can help increase participation in sports throughout all life stages, or become recognized as a premier sport event destination,” said Nicholas. “What steps do our sports organizations, businesses or residents need to take to support the plan’s vision.”

The outcome of the Community Sport Plan will lead to increased collaboration, planning and execution of quality sport programs across sectors and at all stages of the Canadian Sport for Life continuum, said the city in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The plan will also contribute to facility development plans and event procurement strategies that will provide a more coordinated approach to sport development.

To provide feedback on the Community Sport Plan, or on other city project, go to getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

