Kelowna experienced the fourth driest May since 1969, seeing only 40 per cent of its average rainfall. (Caitlin Clow / Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna sees driest spring on record

Only 17 millimetres of rain fell in May, 40% less than average

Kelowna just witnessed its fourth driest May in record history — receiving only 40 per cent of its normal rainfall, or 17 millimetres.

Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said its the fifth dry month in a row for the city since the New Year.

“This has been the driest spring on record,” he said, noting Kelowna received only 43.3 mm of rainfall between March and May. “That’s exactly half of the normal 86 millimetres.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

“May was impressively warm,” he said, noting an average 3.5-degree rise from typical conditions. “It was the second warmest May since 1969, with last year being the hottest.”

Dry and hot weather is nice for a day at the beach, but MacDonald said it could be cause for concern.

“The stage is definitely set from a wildfire perspective,” MacDonald said. “Dryness and heat are two essential factors.”

Luckily, a cooler and wetter weather pattern is moving into the region over the next few days with widespread rain between five and 10 mm expected to fall on Friday and Saturday.

“Sunday onwards, a ridge of high pressure begins to rebuild through Thursday of next week,” he said, which will see the heat and dryness return.

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer, meteorologist says

This summer has already been dubbed the “king of heat” for most of British Columbia and Alberta. Chief meteorologist Chris Scott said hotter and drier weather will increase wildfire threat and drought risk.

MacDonald said the BC Wildfire Service emphasizes the importance of June rain, and it looks as if there is some in the forecast for the Kelowna area, but it could be short-lived.

“Hopefully we see some rain move back in for the second half of June,” MacDonald said.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Camp Winfield enhances diverse-ability children’s lives for 51 years

Just Posted

West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

West Kelowna cadets celebrated the end of their training year last weekend.

Lake Country luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Expect delays during Kelowna’s annual Ride for Dad: RCMP

Hundreds of motorcyclists will take to the streets Sunday for the event, slowing traffic

Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city, along side Interior Health, issued the statement Friday morning

UBC Okanagan student reflects on path to winning a top academic award

Gabriel Dix said he flipped the switch to increase effort towards his grades

Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Most Read