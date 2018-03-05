Kelowna singer-song writer Shaedan Hawse has advanced to the top 100 in the CBC’s annual Spotlight competition. —Image: m! Media & LBH Collective

Kelowna singer-songwriter advances in national competition

Shaedan Hawse is now in the top 100 of CBC’s annual Spotlight competition and vying for top five

A young Kelowna singer-songwriter has made it into the top 100 of a national search for Canada’s best undiscovered musical talent.

Twenty-three-year-old Shaedan Hawse, a self-taught singer-songwriter who sings about love and the absence of it, has moved on to the next round of CBC’s Searchlight competition after the field was narrowed from 2,000 entries.

After an initial voting round that involved hundreds of thousands of votes from every province and territory, the national broadcaster narrowed the search to 100, including Hawse.

His entry, Montreal, is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Google play.

Hawse recently finished third in the Okanagan Singer Song Writer competition and will perform at the Kelowna Vegan Festival May 26, as well as at various local venues through the spring in advance of a summer tour.

In the Searchlight competition, the top 100 consists of the 50 artists with the most votes and another 50 selected by a team of CBC music producers.

The second round of voting is now under way and closes at noon Wednesday (March 7). The five artists with the most votes will advance, along with five artists selected by the CBC.

The winner will receive a week-long master class in Toronto, a recording contract from Studio One in Calgary and a performance spot at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver.

You can vote now in the Searchlight competition at here.

