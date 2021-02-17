Kelowna skaters warned to stay off ‘dangerous’ frozen waterways

As temperatures warm, City of Kelowna urging skaters to only skate on maintained ice

As temperatures warm, Kelowna residents are being urged to avoid skating on frozen public waterways.

The City of Kelowna today said frozen ponds or other waterways in the area could be unsafe to use.

“The City’s Park Services staff do not maintain or inspect the ice surface on public waterways and there is no guarantee the ice is thick enough to support a person’s weight,” stated the city of Kelowna in a release on Feb. 17.

The city especially urged the public to avoid skating on the lagoon at Waterfront Park, a spot they say has been popular as of late, but has become dangerous. Water flowing through the lagoon, they stated, makes ice thickness unpredictable.

They instead encouraged the public to utilize the Stuart Park ice rink, the Capital News Centre, Rutland Arena and Prospera Arena. To book a time, click here.

This comes after the City of Salmon Arm also discouraged locals from venturing out onto the ice of Salmon Arm Bay.

There, over the weekend, authorities received several reports of people falling through.

