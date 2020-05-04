Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna slashes proposed tax increase by half to 2.05%

The 2020 provisional budget, approved by council in December, called for a 4.15 per cent tax increase

The City of Kelowna has slashed the proposed tax rate by over half the initial amount in light of the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s final 2020 budget was amended and approved on May 4.

The now 2.05 per cent increase — down from the December-approved provisional budget’s proposed increase of 4.15 per cent — will see the average homeowner pay an additional $43 in municipal taxes. The provisional budget would have seen that number doubled, at $86 more per average household.

The tax rate cut means the city will reduce planned spending for new capital projects, defer or eliminate new positions and reduce operational budgets across city departments.

“This year, the annual budget prioritizes keeping the taxation demand as low as possible while ensuring we can maintain essential services and continue to invest in important projects that will make a difference for our residents,” said Genelle Davidson, divisional director of financial services. “We are taking action to support our residents where we can as we work towards financial stability and eventually, economic recovery.”

The city’s net 2020 operating budget is $148.8 million — down from the provisional budget’s $151.3 million. General municipal taxation in 2020 will account for 25 per cent of the city’s total revenue.

Usually, the city receives one-third of its operating costs from such taxes. The majority of the city’s operating funds come from things such as reserves and surplus, fees and charges and borrowing.

“The final budget this year is like no other budget in Kelowna’s history,” said Davidson.

Mayor Colin Basran said the financial turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come and it’s not something that can be fixed in a single city budget. He anticipates this will affect the city’s budgeting decisions for the next few years.

“Many things remain uncertain, but readiness, resiliency and recovery are our goals as we navigate this evolving economic landscape,” said Davidson. “We continue to be financially prudent and will adapt by monitoring, planning and making strategic decisions to help us meet the current and future needs of our community.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds

Just Posted

Kelowna slashes proposed tax increase by half to 2.05%

The 2020 provisional budget, approved by council in December, called for a 4.15 per cent tax increase

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

New parking and further COVID-19 measures at Knox Mountain Park

While the popular mountain park remains open, the city has made a number of changes and additions

Man arrested after breaking into West Kelowna business, fleeing in stolen vehicle

Gary Engedahl, 49, is facing a number of charges

Cash, drugs seized from Kelowna residence

Kelowna RCMP had a search warrant for ar residence on the 2300 block of Lillooet Crescent

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Land access amid COVID-19 a topic of concern for Penticton Indian Band members

Pandemic causes increased traffic on band land; monitoring increased, gates considered

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Most Read