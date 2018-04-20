Rendition of proposed design for modular temporary rental housing building to accommodate homeless people proposed for Commerce Avenue in Kelowna. Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna social housing project revised

BC Housing tries to mitigate neighbouring concerns

Changes have been made to a proposed 46-unit supportive housing project on Commerce Avenue in Kelowna.

The initial application by BC Housing to build the temporary facility, operated by the John Howard Society, to provide affordable housing and support services to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless was met with opposition from neighbouring business and building owners.

But in development permit application coming before Kelowna city council on Monday, the planning department notes the original landscape and building design has undergone changes to help mitigate those concerns.

Among those changes are employing a modular form of construction rather than trailers relocated from other sites and landscaping alterations to the original concept to enhance security and fit in better with the adjacent light industrial and commercial land uses.

Recent: Businesses request delay in housing project for homeless

The proposed 2,157 square-metre project will consist of 46 temporary studio units, able to be relocated when the land lease for four years with an option to extend a further three years expires.

The studio rooms provide a sitting area and private bathrooms. Support services located on the ground floor fronting the 1642 Commerce Ave. site include a 44-seat dining facility, medical services room, commercial kitchen, lounge, washrooms, laundry and offices.

Outside of the three-storey amenity building, a gathering area will provide recreational space for residents while a secure storage area will be included for personal possessions and bicycles.

The property will be surrounded by a fence and a video surveillance system will be place to monitor access to and from the facility.

A key aspect of the location is the housing project will have anywhere from 75 to 100 residents and staff will be within a 400-metre walking distance to transit stops.

It is intended to offer a temporary housing solution while permanent affordable housing projects can be developed.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Vancouver police hunt for Grinder scam artist
Next story
Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Just Posted

Kelowna social housing project revised

BC Housing tries to mitigate neighbouring concerns

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Robot caretakers could be in your future

Interior Health CEO says AI will revolutionalize medical care

Kelowna walk sheds light on blood cancer darkness

The Light The Night Walk takes Saturday, April 21, from Waterfront Park

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Update: Gas jumps 30 cents in Vernon after pumps dipped to 109.9

UPDATE: Gas prices have since skyrocketed nearly 30 cents

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Most Read