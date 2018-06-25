The Golden Apple award is handed out by the Health Employers Association of B.C. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna speech pathologist wins ‘Golden Apple’

Lynda Martyn honoured at 12th annual BC Health Care Awards

A Kelowna registered speech pathologist was among the recipients at the 12th annual B.C. Health Care Awards ceremony held today in Vancouver.

Lynda Martyn

Lynda Martyn, coordinator of the Kelowna Cleft Lip/Palate Clinic for Interior Heath, was on of 12 health professionals from across the province presented with a health award, called the Gold Apple, in recognition health care delivery through innovative and collaborative approaches and to people making a positive impact and inspiring those around them.

For ensuring that children across the B.C. Interior have the opportunity to benefit from the best possible care for cleft lip and cleft palate, Martyn has been named this year’s Health Care Hero for Interior Health.

In addition to her full caseload of clients, Lynda organizes the Kelowna Cleft Palate Clinic.

The clinic is held four times per year with Lynda arranging for a plastic surgeon, ENT (head and neck specialist), audiologist, dental hygienist, pediatric dentist, orthodontist and pediatrician to gather in one location to see families with children who have cleft lip and/or a cleft palate.

Martyn herself provides services as the speech-language pathologist. It is the only such clinic in B.C. outside of the Lower Mainland and Victoria areas, providing an especially valuable service to families from the outlying Boundary and East Kootenay regions.

Previous story
Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

Just Posted

Kelowna speech pathologist wins ‘Golden Apple’

Lynda Martyn honoured at 12th annual BC Health Care Awards

Rusko comes to Kelowna

Sapphire will host the world famous DJ

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

Former Penticton Indian Band administrator files civil lawsuit

Civil lawsuit launched against the Penticton Indian Band for wrongful dismissal

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

Most Read